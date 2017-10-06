This week was a big one for new product launches. Sonos revealed the Amazon Alexa enabled One wireless speaker, Google unveiled the Pixel Buds wireless headphones and Focal launched its Sib Evo Dolby Atmos speaker package.

We had a lot of reviews, including Apple's iPhone 8 Plus smartphone, Bowers & Wilkins PX wireless/noise-cancelling headphone and the Moon 240i stereo amplifier.

News

The Sonos One is a voice-controlled Alexa speaker

Sonos' Play:1 has been replaced… by the Sonos One.

It looks similar to the Play:1, but the most interesting new feature is the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, combining the smarts of Amazon's Echo speaker with Sonos' great audio performance.

The Sonos One is available to pre-order now, priced £200, with deliveries starting 24th October.

Focal launches Sib Evo Dolby Atmos speaker package

Focal has launched its own Dolby Atmos speaker package in the Sib Evo 5.1.2.

How does it achieve room-filling sound? There are two upward-firing speakers built-in, allowing the Sib Evo to fire sound at the ceiling and create an overhead effect.

The Sib Evo package is out now for a combined cost of £1100, or you could own the Atmos-enabled speakers for £450.

The Google Pixel Buds are £159 wireless headphones

Google has unveiled its first pair of portable wireless earphones.

Designed with the second generation of Pixel smartphones in mind, the Pixels Buds come with Google Assistant built-in. A single charge should last for five hours of playback.

The Google Pixel Buds will be available from 22nd November.

Reviews

"Excellent wireless sound quality, impressive noise-cancelling and a rewarding user experience make the PX a fantastic package"

Bowers & Wilkins PX

The PXs mark B&W's first attempt at wireless, noise-cancelling headphones and we can't help but be impressed.

The sound is transparent and detailed with an impeccable sense of timing. Add a smart design, good battery life and impressive noise-cancelling into the fray and we struggle to think of anything it doesn't do well.

Overall, the PXs are a fantastic all-round package.

"There’s no doubt the iPhone 8 Plus borrows a lot of its big ideas from last year’s 7 Plus"

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

In the iPhone 8 Plus, Apple may have made the iPhone to buy this year (unless you have £1000 for the iPhone X).

Those with smaller hands may find the size of the 8 Plus off-putting. However, the screen is terrific, the camera is one of the best we've tested and the performance is slick.

Even the battery life is good. If you're upgrading from the iPhone 7, the 8 Plus might be the phone to pick.

"It’s a gorgeous piece of kit and, if you have the system worthy of it, we think you’ll be very happy with this in your home"

Moon 240i

Moon's 'entry-level' amplifier comes in the form of its £2000 priced 240i.

It's a gorgeous piece of kit, smooth, dynamic and rhythmically cohesive, and capable of communicating the spirit of a song faithfully.

If you have the kit that can do it justice, then this Moon should take pride of place in your hi-fi system.

