BenQ reveals three new 4K home cinema projectors for its 2023 line-up

2023 has felt like a quiet year for projector news thus far, but thankfully that looks to be coming to an end as BenQ has three new projectors to show off. Best known for its affordable and generally pretty great selection of DLP models, BenQ has lifted the lid on its new W4000i, W2700i and TK860i, all offering new HDR upgrades, improved colours and built-in streaming.

BenQ highlights the latest version of its priority HDR-PRO technology which incorporates HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG with its own Local Contrast Enhancement and HDR Tone Mapping. The former uses an algorithm to separate the scene into over 1000 zones in order to optimise gamma levels in each zone independently, which BenQ says should enhance and preserve details in both bright highlights and shadowy scenes.

Colour also gets a boost on these new beamers, with BenQ's CinematicColour system aiming for a true to the director's original vision approach. BenQ says these new projectors "conforms precisely to the Rec.709 HDTV colour space" as well as the DCI-P3 digital filmmaking colour gamut. This is due to each unit utilising LED and lamp technology that BenQ says will provide a balanced picture regardless of the room you use it in, as well as each unit being factory calibrated.

BenQ is offering these three new models each with their own strengths to best suit your use cases. Starting with the W4000i, BenQ is touting this as the cinema-quality projector intended for home cinema use, with a 3200 ANSI-lumen brightness count and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum. It's currently available to preorder in the UK for £2999 (around $3760 / AU$5630)

Next is the BenQ W2710i, which is labelled as "reference quality in generally dark rooms". It's not quite as bright at 2200 ANSI-lumens, and it hits 95 per cent of the DCI-P3 and 100 per cent of the Rec.709 colour spectrums. While we don't know UK, US and Australian pricing for this model quite yet, we do know it retails for €1799 in Europe.

Finally, we have the BenQ TK860i which seems to be a mix of the two prior models. It features the 3300 ANSI-lumens brightness of the W4000i but colours don't seem to be quite as accurate as it hits 98 per cent of the Rec.709 spectrum. Once again pricing is yet to be confirmed in all regions, but in Europe, it costs €1799.

BenQ's excellent W1800 4K projector made our Awards list last year, so our sights are set on these projectors to see if they can live up to that model.

MORE:

Read our latest BenQ review: BenQ X3000i

Will any of these make our Best projectors list?

The Best projector deals on now