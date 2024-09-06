Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 confirmed for next year, 5 years after the original

And the ear hooks remain

(Image credit: Beats)

A sequel to the Beats Powerbeats Pro fitness earbuds is confirmed for next year. Beats put out a teaser on Instagram of baseball player Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2, followed by the promise "Coming 2025".

(Image credit: Beats)

The Powerbeats Pro launched in 2019, so a sequel has been a long time coming. They earned three stars for their great build quality and feature set, but they were marked down for their sound quality. They also had an annoying niggle that meant they wouldn't charge unless placed in their case exactly right. Hopefully Beats has fixed these issues for the next model.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 have the same ear hook design as their predecessors, but other than that, the teaser doesn't give much away.

Beats' parent company Apple is expected to launch two new pairs of AirPods alongside the iPhone 16 next week – the AirPods 4 plus a new entry-level pair, potentially called the AirPods Lite. This teaser could be Beats' way of saying that fitness fans haven't been forgotten.

