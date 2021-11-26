Bang & Olufsen joins the Black Friday speaker deals fun with £400 off premium A9 at Amazon

Black Friday might be a race to the bottom, but there's plenty to interest those with a passion for high-quality sound. Here's a case in point: £400 off the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 at Amazon. That's a phenomenal discount on a true design icon, and drops the price from £2399 to just £1999.

B&O Beoplay A9 £2399 B&O Beoplay A9 £2399 £1999 at Amazon (save £400)

This deal is on the 4th-generation edition in black with walnut legs. The A9 promises powerful, room-filling sound, plus support for Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It's a work of art, too.

Looking not unlike an elegant, well-turned-out satellite dish, the A9 (4th Gen) is an all-in-one streaming music system that features seven powerful drivers, including an 8-inch subwoofer powered by its own Class D amplifier.

Connectivity includes AirPlay, Chromecast, WiFi and Bluetooth, so it's reasonable to assume that this luxurious, fabric-covered speaker can handle your streaming needs. It also has Google Assistant built-in, so you can choose your music, get answers and control compatible smart home gadgets using just your voice.

We've not reviewed the 4th Gen Beoplay A9 so we can't vouch for its sound quality. But given Bang & Olufsen impressive pedigree, we'd say you're on solid ground here. Want to skip the lines and the fistfights? Click over to Amazon and avail yourself of this £400 discount between sips of your morning coffee.

