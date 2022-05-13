B&O BeoVision Harmony is an 83-inch OLED TV with wing-like speakers

A new addition to Bang & Olufsen’s Beovision Harmony line-up has been announced. An 83-inch, 4K OLED model is joining the existing 65-inch and 77-inch 4K models and 88-inch 8K set. It includes the company's unique Beovision SoundCentre speaker system which partially covers the screen when not in use, and unfolds to reveal a powerful speaker setup when you want to consume content.

The SoundCentre has apparently been optimised for movies, normal TV and music, so all bases should be covered. There’s also the option to expand the audio experience thanks to a built-in 7.1 decoder that allows you to connect up to eight B&O Beolab wired speakers for a true surround setup. It’s also compatible with B&O’s Beolink multiroom system, giving you multiple upgrade options.

While all OLED TV manufacturers use panels from LG Display, B&O uses LG's actual TVs, and according to flatpanelshd, this new model is built around a G-series OLED. In other words, you’re getting LG OLED picture performance and features, including its webOS operating system and four HDMI 2.1 ports that support next-gen gaming features such as 4K@120Hz and VRR, attached to an extravagant B&O sound system and finished off with luxury materials. Slight modifications have been made to LG’s software to make it compatible with B&O systems and the company's Beoremote One.

The 83-inch Beovision Harmony should go on sale this month for £20,450 / $25,000 (around AU$36,000).

