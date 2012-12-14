'Tis the season to make serious savings on hi-fi and home cinema kit, and AV Land is the latest retailer to join the party, announcing the start of its sale.

Starting today, you can get up to 20% off a range of products from various brands, plus take advantage of trade-in offers should you be looking to upgrade your existing system.

AV Land is offering £200 off the Onkyo TX-NR515 home cinema amplifier, yours for £299, and £50 off the Denon RCD-M39 DAB/CD micro, yours for £199.

Fancing splashing a bit more cash? The Denon AVR-3313 can be had for £895, a £205 saving, or the Marantz UD7007 multiregion Blu-ray/DVD player is now just £749, with £250 shaved off the price.

Elsewhere there's also a 20% trade-in offer on the KEF Q and T Series speakers.

Head over to the AV Land website to see all the products and prices. Happy shopping!

