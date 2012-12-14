Trending

The sale season is well and truly under way and AV Land joins the party today, with deals on products from Denon, Marantz, Onkyo and more

'Tis the season to make serious savings on hi-fi and home cinema kit, and AV Land is the latest retailer to join the party, announcing the start of its sale.

Starting today, you can get up to 20% off a range of products from various brands, plus take advantage of trade-in offers should you be looking to upgrade your existing system.

AV Land is offering £200 off the Onkyo TX-NR515 home cinema amplifier, yours for £299, and £50 off the Denon RCD-M39 DAB/CD micro, yours for £199.

Fancing splashing a bit more cash? The Denon AVR-3313 can be had for £895, a £205 saving, or the Marantz UD7007 multiregion Blu-ray/DVD player is now just £749, with £250 shaved off the price.

Elsewhere there's also a 20% trade-in offer on the KEF Q and T Series speakers.

Head over to the AV Land website to see all the products and prices. Happy shopping!

