The loudspeaker may not necessarily be the most important part of your music system – it can’t do everything on its own, after all – but it is the most visible (and audible) piece of hi-fi kit in your room.

Get your speaker choice wrong and your system stands little chance of shining, no matter how many five-star products it includes.

From entry-level floorstanders to powered speakers costing over £2000, our latest issue covers the whole range of speakers on the market. Whatever your needs, our expert recommendations will ensure you select the right pair.

Make a stand

Floorstanders, standmounters, bookshelvers, wireless, powered – there are many different types of speaker, but which one is right for you?

In the August issue of What Hi-Fi?, not only will you find reviews of the very best speakers on the market, but also some handy hints and tips about what to look for – plus everything you need to get you up and running.

If you want big sound, you’ll likely need big speakers. Our special issue kicks off with a Group Test of the best floorstanders, featuring boxes from Jamo, Tannoy, Mission and Fyne Audio, all costing between £300 and £400.

If it’s more affordable sound you’re after, we’ve got that covered too. There’s a Group Test of standmounters from Dali, Acoustic Energy, Monitor Audio and Q Acoustics. At around £200 each, which one of these four will be crowned the ultimate budget buy?

We also review 15 of the very best speakers on the market right now – of all types. With speakers ranging from £300 up to £2200, you’re bound to find something that suits your needs.

Stretched to the limit

But of course, reading our reviews is only the first step. Our feature on how to choose a pair of speakers will tell you what to look out for in the shop, and what to do when you get your speakers home.

And when they are properly installed and set up, you'll want to give your new speakers a proper workout. The August issue also includes a feature on tracks that will stretch your speakers’ bass and treble performance to the limit.

First sight

But it’s not all about the bass - there’s plenty of non-speaker related hi-fi kit to read about in the August issue’s First Tests section.

This month, our lead review features the LG SK10Y Atmos soundbar. Does it immerse you in the action in the same way a proper AV system might?

There are also reviews of the Denon AVR-X4400H home cinema amplifier, the Philips 50PUS6703 4K TV and the JBL Link 20 wireless speaker.

We also have two projectors (the Epson EH-LS100 and the Nebula Capsule) and two pairs of headphones (the Koss Porta Pro and the Flare Audio Flares Pro in-ear). And finally, we review the LG G7 smartphone and conclude it is “pointing the way ahead to the future”.

Elsewhere in the magazine, you'll enjoy our feature on the making of the Chord Mojo. We visit the Chord headquarters in Kent to meet the design team behind the classic mobile DAC.

Peek Temptation

In Temptations this month, we review the Nagra Classic Preamp/Classic Amp pre-power amplifier pairing and the Spendor Classic 2/3 standmount speakers. At £13/£12k and £3k respectively, they are out of reach of most people’s budgets - but what’s the harm in taking a peek?

In keeping with the theme of the issue, our That Was Then feature looks back at the KEF Reference Model 101/3 speakers. How do these 1992 models compare with what’s on offer today?

