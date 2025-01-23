Audio-Technica's open-back reference headphones blend sonic precision with all-day comfort

Audio-Technica has revealed its latest pairs of open-back reference headphones: the ATH-R70xa and the ATH-R50x. Designed to bridge the gap between home and studio use, the new cans strive to deliver "exceptional audio clarity and precision" while offering new levels of critical listening in both a home and professional setting.

The new ATH-R70xa are an evolution of the established ATH-R70x. The headphones' open-back configuration and unrestricted airflow are designed to deliver a more natural, and balanced sound which unearths exceptional levels of detail without distortion, incorporating updated drivers in a bid to deliver professional levels of sonic performance.

Weighing just 199g and made using a streamlined, metal-reinforced construction with replaceable velour earpads, the ATH-R70xa have been designed to blend professional levels of performance with "unmatched" comfort for those long listening sessions. The new cans come with a dual-sided 300m detachable locking cable, as well as a 6.3mm adapter and a carrying pouch.

Audio-Technica ATH-R5 0xa are the more affordable of the two pairs. (Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Launching alongside the ATH-R70xa are the ATH-R50x, a more affordable pair of open-back over-ears which deliver, claims Audio-Technica, a "versatile, professional-level performance" made for critical listening. The ATH-R50x tease a natural, expansive soundstage with serious bass power, using re-engineered drivers modelled after those found in the original ATH-R70x headphones to reveal your music's finer details.

The ATH-R50x strive for comfort and durability for long sessions in the studio or at home, combining a lightweight 207g construction and a newly designed headband for more long-lasting comfort. The new cans are equipped with two detachable cables (3m and 1.2 m), each with a 2.5mm twist-lock connector and a 3.5mm gold-plated stereo mini-plug. Like their more premium stablemates, the R50x also come with a 6.3 mm adapter and a handy carrying pouch.

The Audio-Technica ATH-R70xa will be available from 23rd January 2025, priced at £299 / €349. The ATH-R50x will arrive shortly after, retailing at £139 / €169.

