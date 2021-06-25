Astell & Kern and Campfire Audio collaborate to launch AK Solaris X earbuds

Astell & Kern, famed for its five-star portable music players, has teamed up with Campfire Audio, a US manufacturer of premium earphones, to introduce the AK Solaris X in-ear monitor.

Based on Campfire Audio’s Solaris 2020, the new X model has been designed and tuned especially for Astell & Kern players.

Campfire Audio's high-end wired headphones are all hand-assembled in Portland, Oregon. The AK Solaris X is, the company says, a culmination of its acoustic technology and design.

Each earpiece comprises a specially designed single balanced armature driver, with Campfire Audio's Tuned Acoustic Expansion Chamber (TAEC) tech for the high frequencies, a single updated custom balanced armature for the mids, and a specially-tuned 10mm dynamic driver for the mids and lows.

(Image credit: Atell & Kern/Campfire Audio)

That custom balanced armature driver within this hybrid system has been designed specifically for the AK Solaris X and is smaller in size than its predecessor.

The AK Solaris X comes with a balanced 2.5mm pure silver cable (a 3.5mm adapter is supplied). You also get beryllium/copper MMCX connectors, which promise more resilience against wear and tear compared to their regular brass counterparts.

Campfire Audio has also sourced the AK Solaris X's handmade cork case from a small boutique shop in Portugal that works side by side with people with physical disabilities.

The Astell & Kern AK Solaris X is priced £1499 ($1500, €1799) and will be available in the UK exclusively in-store at Harrods and Selfridges from mid-July.

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

Looking to pair your new buds with the freshest music player in town? The five-star Astell & Kern Kann Alpha, previously available only in Onyx Black, is now arriving in a new Urbanely Blue colourway, alongside new support for the music management platform, Roon. It is available now from A&K, priced at £1099.

