Argos 'technology price crash' runs until February 23rd

By News 

Argos has slashed the price of more than 250 technology products in its latest sale, which runs until February 23rd

Argos sale

The promotion covers TVs, DVD and Blu-ray players, iPod dock, headphones and games consoles.

You can save up to a third on TVs, with £470 off a Sharp LC52DH66E Full HD LCD (now £929.99), £433 off a LG 47LH4000 100Hz Full HD LCD (now £666.66) and £120 off a Sony KDL-40V5500 40in Full HD LCD (now £699.99).

Discounts on Blu-ray players include £70 off a Philips BDP3000/05, now down to £99. Alternatively, if you're happy to stick with DVD, you can save £60 on a Toshiba RDX-V59DT HDD/DVD-R/VCR 3-in1 recorder, now £249.99.

There are savings of up to 25 per cent on iPod dock, with the Panasonic SC-SP100 EB-K at £112.49 (save £37), the Intempo RDI at £97.49 (save £29) and the Klipsch iGroove at £97.41 (save £32).

Need some new headphones for your MP3 player? Then you can save yourself a handy tenner on Sennheiser's CX200 in-ears, now £19.99, or pick up a pair of iLuv 1301s in white for £5.99.

For these and plenty more deals, head on over to the Argos website.

