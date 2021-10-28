Apple TV+ coming to Sky, Sky Go coming to Apple TV

Sky has announced it will launch Apple TV+ on Sky Glass and Sky Q later this year. Apple's streaming service will join a host of other apps on Sky, including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky customers in the UK will also be able to access Sky Go on Apple TV devices "in mid-2022", as well as purchase Now memberships via the Now app on Apple devices. The latter should make it a whole lot easier for iOS and tvOS users to watch hit Sky shows such as Succession.

Today's announcement is part of a wider sweetheart deal between Apple and Comcast, which owns Sky, NBC, Peacock, Universal Pictures and plenty more besides. Comcast has agreed to launch Apple TV+ on its platforms, which include Xfinity TV, while Apple has agreed to make Comcast's Xfinity Stream app available on Apple TV.

Teamwork makes the dream work, y'all.

Apple TV+, which boasts exclusive films such as Greyhound and hit TV shows such as Ted Lasso, delivers high-quality viewing for the price of a cup of coffee (£5/$5 a month). It doesn't offer anywhere near the depth of content of Netflix or Amazon Prime, however.

Sky has been pretty busy widening its streaming horizons lately. It recently announced expanded deals with the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, in addition to launching its first-ever TV. Sky Glass – billed as the "streaming TV from Sky" – brings the Sky Q service to homes over broadband. No dish or box required.

MORE:

Read our Sky Q review

Our pick of the best streaming services for movies and TV

The best 4K movies and TV shows to watch and where to watch them