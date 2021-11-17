Apple Self Service Repair lets you fix your iPhone at home

Handy with a screwdriver? Apple's Self Service Repair lets you fix iPhones and Macs at home. Apple will supply the parts, tools and instruction manuals; you supply the tea, elbow grease and swear words.

In a blog post, Apple said that Self Service Repair will be "available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips".

It's a huge change for Apple, which has argued that the so-called "right to repair" could lead to device damage. In many cases, cracking open an iPhone would previously have voided the warranty.

Apple says it will offer customers the most commonly-serviced parts first – i.e. the iPhone’s display, battery and camera module. No prices have been announced but Apple notes that customers can return any used parts for recycling and "receive credit toward their purchase".

To ensure things go smoothly, the company says it expects DIY-ers to "review" the relevant Apple Repair Manual before they place an order for genuine parts and tools via Apple's new Self Service Repair Online Store.

Keen to start performing DIY repairs at home? Apple Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US, before expanding to "additional countries" throughout 2022.

But what happens if you slip up and accidentally damage your device? Apple doesn't explicitly cover this scenario, but it's very possible you could end up footing the bill. So you might want to think carefully before reaching for your toolbox.

MORE:

Read our in-depth iPhone 13 review

Battle of the beasts: iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

Save a bundle of cash with today's best Apple deals