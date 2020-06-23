Apple tvOS update brings 4K YouTube support to Apple TV 4K

One stumbling block in the Apple TV 4K experience has always been its lack of 4K support in the YouTube app – especially when faced with stiff competition from platforms such as Amazon Fire TV. But that is due to change with a new operating system update from Apple, tvOS 14, which will add support for 4K streaming in the YouTube app for the first time.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple announced the introduction of tvOS 14 during its WWDC 2020 keynote (an online-only event this year, due to Covid-19 restrictions). However, this is confirmed in a tab on its tvOS 14 features guide, which reads:

"Watch the latest YouTube videos in their full 4K glory. Your favorite music, slo‑mo, outdoor, and vlog footage never looked better."

Other changes in tvOS 14 include multi-user gaming features as well as support for Xbox Adaptive controllers. A new Home app experience with camera integration is also on the cards.

Apple says that tvOS 14 is on track for a general release this autumn.

