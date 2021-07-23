Apple Music spatial audio and lossless support rolls out to Android

Apple Music for Android now supports the newly added lossless and Spatial Audio tracks, bringing the app in line with the iOS version.

Version 3.6 of Apple Music for Android was released yesterday. Download it and you should be able to enable both Spatial Audio and lossless audio, according to the release notes (via Engadget).

Apple rolled out the same features to iOS users back in June, granting Apple Music subscribers access to around 20 million tracks in lossless resolution. The full catalogue of over 75 million tracks is due to be available in lossless by the end of this year.

Lossless tracks can only be heard through specific devices, which include the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K. Here's our handy guide on which devices will and won't play lossless.

Spatial Audio – Apple's take on Dolby Atmos – is designed to deliver 3D surround sound to any pair of headphones (here's how to enable it). It also works with iPhone, iPad and Mac built-in speakers.

Apple recently confirmed that the HomePod and HomePod mini will support Apple Music lossless audio in the near future, but neither speaker works with Android devices. Apple has only said that Spatial Audio will work with "compatible devices".

