Apple event rumoured for November – but AirPods Studio probably a no-show

Apple is expected to hold another special event next month, but according to rumours its highly anticipated AirPods Studio over-ear headphones won't be unveiled then. In fact, they could be delayed until spring next year, with a launch pencilled in for 16th March 2021, according to noted Apple leaker Jon Prosser.

Okay, how about “One More Thing” ? After this November ARM Mac event, the next Apple Event (currently a digital event) will happen on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 🗓Event headliner will be AirPods Studio (B515) https://t.co/UxqQr6je1c pic.twitter.com/oCxVhg3owbOctober 16, 2020

Prosser says Apple will hold its next event on 17th November, with invites going out a week earlier, on 10th November. This would be the third Apple launch event in as many months.

In September, it launched new models of Apple Watch and iPad, and this week it announced the iPhone 12 range and HomePod mini smart speaker. For both events, it sent out invites a week before.

Rumours say the November event will mark the unveiling of the first Mac computers to feature Apple's Silicon chips. At WWDC in June, Apple announced it was making the shift from Intel's processors to its own. These will be the same type of ARM processors as used in the iPhone and iPad, giving Apple greater control over every aspect of the device. It should result in better performance and battery life.

Apple previously said it would introduce the first Silicon Mac computer before the end of 2020.

November's event is also thought to feature Apple's AirTags trackers. These are said to work very similar to the Tile trackers, helping you locate your phone, keys and whatnot by tracking them with Bluetooth.

Apple's AirPods Studio, meanwhile, will be the firm's first over-ear headphones. We're expecting a traditional over-ear design with wireless functionality, noise-cancelling, Siri functionality and cushioned ear cups – much like the Apple-owned Beats headphones. There could also be a higher-end model made with more premium materials, plus a cheaper sports model.

MORE:

Smart speaker face-off: Apple HomePod mini vs HomePod

What are the AirPods Studio up against? Best over-ear headphones

Our definitive list of the best headphones for all styles and budgets