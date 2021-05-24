Apple could launch a new iPod Touch to mark the iPod's 20th birthday

It's the iPod's 20th anniversary this year, so it's only fitting that a new iPod Touch – the closest thing you can get to the discontinued iPod Classic – could be in the works.

“This fall Apple is planning to release the next version of the iPod Touch,” claims MacRumours contributor @SteveMoser in a tweet accompanied by a series of speculative renders drawn by @AppleTomorrow.

As you can see, they depict a possible iPod Touch (8th generation) with a new design that looks to be a dead ringer for the iPhone 12. Moser doesn't detail the specs but others have tipped the next iPod Touch for FaceID unlocking and a 5.4-inch OLED display.

"Please note that this information has not been independently verified and should be treated as a rumour, not a leak," Moser adds in the comments section.

Apple last updated the iPod Touch back in 2019 when it launched its first new iPod Touch in four years. The 2019 model provided extra storage (up to 256GB) and an A10 Fusion chip capable of powering Apple Arcade, the company's game subscription service.

More recently, Apple announced a major upgrade to its Apple Music streaming service. From June, subscribers will get access to CD-quality, lossless and Spatial Audio tracks at no extra cost.

With Apple making itself heard in the high-quality audio streaming space, what better time to launch an upgraded iPod Touch aimed at discerning listeners?

