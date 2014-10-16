With impeccable timing, coinciding nicely with the launch of arch-rival Google's new portfolio of Nexus smartphones and tablets, Apple has briefly let slip details of its forthcoming new iPad tablets.

The iOS 8.1 iPad user guide - it looks like the latest iOS 8 update will be released later today, too - appeared within iBooks on iTunes (in case you forgot about iBooks), and showed pages featuring the 'iPad Air 2' and 'iPad mini 3'.

So it looks likely that these are at least some of the new products that we'll see at tonight's Apple event, which starts at 6pm UK time.

MORE: Awards 2014: Best tablets

If the leaked images are accurate then we can assume that the devices will look very similar to the existing iPad Air (our Award-winner) and iPad Mini 2, but will feature the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, as debuted on the iPhone 5S and since seen on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Faster processors and improved cameras are expected, while there are also rumours of a super-size tablet, in line with the rise of super-size phones. New Apple Macs and OS X Yosemite are also expected to be showcased.

All will be revealed later today, with Apple teasing this evening's event with the tagline: "it's been way too long".

MORE: iPhone 6 review

MORE: iPhone 6 Plus review

(via 9to5mac)