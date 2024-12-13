Another discount?! Award-winning Sony XM5 wireless earbuds fall again to a new low – just £149

It's happened again! We thought that the lowest-ever price we'd seen on the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5 – this £175 deal at Amazon – couldn't be bettered, but when a £159 discount at EE came along a little while later, we really did think that new depths couldn't be plumbed (in a nice way).

Well, it's nice to be wrong sometimes. No sooner had EE taken the crown for the lowest-ever XM5 deal than this new deal came out of nowhere and offered them up for just £149 at John Lewis when you sign up for a free My John Lewis Membership and use the discount code 'MYJLAUDIO15'. At this rate, they'll be free by January...

The XM5 are our favourite wireless earbuds by far for their stunning sound quality, so seeing the price plunge so far – especially this close to Christmas – feels like a gift you should have under your metaphorical tree.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds lowest-ever price

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winners Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £149 at John Lewis (save £110)

Sony's exemplary WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. They're now astonishing value with this best-ever discount, but to get the lowest price, you'll need to sign up for a free 'My John Lewis' membership and enter the code MYJLAUDIO15 for an additional 15 per cent off. Just look for the big red 'Special Offers' button.

Five stars Price check: £159 at EE; £175 at Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are arguably the best wireless earbuds in town at this point in time. Released as the follow-up to the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM4 , the XM5 feature that same Sony DNA in a much more refined and sonically capable package.

As a flagship pair of earbuds, they're bursting with features. ANC is a treat, easily some of the best we've heard at this level and a genuine rival for the best-in-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Aside from flexible and effective ANC, the XM5 use Sony's DSEE upscaling to boost sound quality, while they also support Sony 360 Reality Audio, multipoint Bluetooth, Adaptive Sound Control and the very handy Speak-to-Chat feature. Even the touch controls are more flexible so you can change volume and sound modes at the same time.

The real reason for snapping up the Sonys is the sound they produce. Sonically, they deliver another masterclass, with a profile that is mature, refined and bursting with detail and clarity previously unheard of in a pair of wireless earbuds. It's balanced and cohesive, and the buds boast a superb sense of timing. At this price, we're scratching our heads trying to think of a finer-sounding alternative.

With this unprecedented price drop to just £149 at John Lewis, they're the ultimate choice for those looking for a premium wireless earbuds experience without having to pay full price. Just make sure that, if you haven't already, you sign up for a free 'My John Lewis' membership and apply the promo code at the checkout.

