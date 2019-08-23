Amazon Summer Sale: Save 50% on a Sony 4K Blu-ray player

We're used to Amazon offering a slew of deals and discounts during Black Friday, but if you can't wait that long did you know that Amazon is currently running its ‘Amazon Summer Sale’, which includes up to 50% off electronics?

True to its word, the e-tailer has slashed the price of the Sony UBP-X800 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Player from £399 to £175. That’s a hefty saving of £224 off the RRP - not bad, even for an older 2017 model.

Age hasn't diminished it. We gave the UBP-X800 a richly-deserved five-star rating for its crisp detail, vibrant colours and superb sound quality with support for hi-res audio. That was a great result for Sony as this was its first 4K Blu-ray player, and it set the benchmark for others to follow.

Set-up is a doddle and the remote offers easy access to streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Much like other Sony players, you can connect it wirelessly to other compatible speakers via its SonyPal app, or stream the audio via Bluetooth to some wireless headphones if you don’t want to disturb others with the noise from your TV.

It's worth noting that while the Sony UBP-X800 supports HDR10, it doesn't handle Dolby Vision, but that might not be a deal breaker for you.

If you’re in the market for a top-quality 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, we’d recommend this one – especially now that Amazon has cut the price to just £175.

