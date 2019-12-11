Amazon speaker deal: Echo Show 5 drops to just £50

If you're stuck for what to get someone for a Christmas present, one of Amazon's smart speakers just became much more tempting. The Echo Show 5 is now just £50, knocking £30 off its usual retail price.

The Echo Show 5 is one of the few Amazon smart speakers with a screen, meaning you can see visual info like your calendar, weather forecast and even a live video feed from a compatible smart doorbell. Of course, you can just speak to ask Alexa to pull any of these up for you, so you won't need to poke the screen.

That also makes it very useful as a cooking aid. No more prodding the screen with flour-coated fingers.

Amazon Echo Show 5 £80 £50

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 is fresh from a five-star review, and now reduced by a whopping £30.View Deal

Our Amazon Echo Show 5 review saw the speaker walk away with a perfect five out of five. And, while the sound quality might not be up there with the best dedicated Bluetooth speakers, it's perfectly good for what it is.

If you do want to beef up its sonic capabilities, you can hook up a bigger speaker to it using the 3.5mm audio output.

But if you're looking for a smart speaker and like the added abilities that a screen offers, this is a great option. And at this price, it's surely a Christmas present in the making?

