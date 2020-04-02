Amazon Prime Video iOS and Apple TV apps now let you buy and rent movies

Both Amazon Prime Video's iOS and Apple TV apps now let users make in-app film and TV show rentals and purchases. The move marks a significant change in Amazon’s attitude towards the App Store, which typically takes a 30 per cent cut on all in-app purchases.

Until now, Amazon has not allowed you to rent or buy its content (including titles from its recently launched Amazon Prime Video Cinema Hub) from the Prime Video iOS or Apple TV app, instead directing you to a web browser to avoid the App Store charge.

Now, as spotted by The Verge, iOS device users signing in to the Prime Video app are greeted with a message that reads: “Browse, rent, or buy new release movies, popular TV shows, and more – now within the app”.

Thankfully, Prime Video prices don't seem to have been hiked to account for the in-app purchase fees.

In the Prime Video app (which doesn't need to be updated to bring about the change) there is now a proper store tab showcasing lists of new movies to rent or buy.

At a time when stay-at-home viewers are getting savvy on how to stream TV shows and movies for free (including Disney Plus), it obviously makes sense for providers to stay in the game by making their content as accessible as possible.

