Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED prices have plummeted for Prime Day: here's which you should get

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing with loads of great deals left, right, and centre.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon’s own Omni range of Fire TVs have received some healthy discounts. Despite all of them having the same name, it’s apparent from our in-depth testing that not all sizes in the same range are created equal.

We’ve created this guide detailing the best discounts to help you decide which model and which deal suits you and your living room the best.

The 43-inch Omni has had the biggest discount

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni was £549 now £299 (save £250)

Let’s kick things off with the smallest of the bunch. At just £299, down from £539, the 43-inch Fire TV Omni is perhaps one of the cheapest ways you can currently get your hands on a 4K QLED TV. With 45 per cent off, this is the largest discount currently available on an Omni TV. At just 43-inches, we would highly recommend picking up a soundbar if you opt for this model. Smaller TVs famously struggle to present audio convincingly, so an accompanying soundbar or similar additional audio gear would be a huge boost to this TV’s sound.

But the 50-inch is the best we've tested

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni was £649 now £399 (save £250)

For just £399, you can pick up the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED. We reviewed this model of the Fire TV Omni giving it a five-stars and praising its balanced picture performance and surprisingly decent gaming specs. We tested this model at £650, and now with £250 off it’s an even better proposition than ever. Described as being “a surprisingly consistent and considered performer that works within its means to provide a very satisfying and authentic picture” this TV is now delivering even more for the money.

The 55-inch has had the second biggest discount

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni was £749 now £449 (save £300)

With a fresh 40 per cent discount, bringing the price down from £749 to £449, the 55-inch version of the Amazon Fire TV Onni has received the second largest discount this Prime Day. We haven’t tested this particular size, but sitting between the five-star 50-inch and the four-star 65-inch, we expect this model to fare similarly with a balanced picture and plenty of features and specs for a range of uses.

The 65-inch Onmi QLED has had the smallest discount

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni was £999 now £699 (save £300)

Rounding things off with the bigger brother of the Fire TV Omni family. We've reviewed the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED and can recommend it at this price. This model received a solid four stars, in part due to its consistent picture (like the 50-inch version) and strong features for the money, and that was at £1000. Now priced at £699 with a 30 per cent discount, this statement holds even more weight. However, this model would probably be our lowest recommendation based on our in-depth review, though it’s worth acknowledging it’s still a bargain.

About the Fire TV Omni series

The Omni series is Amazon’s top range of TVs and packs a lot of apps, a user-friendly operation system, and tons of quality-of-life features into affordable packages.

Fire TVs support Alexa smart home capabilities and voice controls, allowing users to access hands-free control of their TV’s controls as well as wi-fi, soundbar, smart camera, light bulbs, and locks around the home.

All models of Fire TV Omni support a range of HDR formats, including HDR 10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ. They all support wireless connectivity through wi-fi or ethernet and feature three HDMI 2.0 ports and one HDMI eARC 2.1 connection.

