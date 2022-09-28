New Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) boasts 4K "Super Resolution Upscaling" and Dolby Atmos support

Amazon has unveiled a brand new flagship Fire TV streaming device. The Fire TV Cube (2022) sports a new design and an octa-core 2GHz processor that makes it 20% faster than its predecessor.

Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound are also supported, plus there's new "Super Resolution Upscaling", which promises to convert HD content to 4K.

Four built-in mics should ensure that Alexa responds to your requests quickly and smoothly, while the addition of HDMI passthrough means you can plug in a cable/satellite box or Blu-ray player. Apparently, users will now be able to say things like, "Alexa, tune to ESPN on cable", rather than manually changing inputs.

Other ports include the obligatory IR extender, a USB-A slot and a new ethernet port for those who prefer a wired connection. The buttons on the top of the device (volume, select, microphone mute) appear the same as on the previous generation but there's a new fabric cover to accentuate the softer corners.

As per previous leaks, Amazon is calling its latest Fire TV Cube "the first streaming media player to include Wi-Fi 6E support" (the recently released Fire TV Stick 4K Max makes do with Wi-Fi 6). For the uninitiated, Wi-Fi 6E promises less network interference and thus a smoother streaming experience.

It's been three years since the 2nd generation Fire TV Cube wowed us with its 4K streaming skills, HDR support and punchy audio. Will the 3rd generation model be enough of a leap forward to satisfy AV fans? And how will it compare to rivals such as the Apple TV 4K and Nvidia Shield?

There's not long to find out. The Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen) is due on sale in the US from the 25th October, priced at $139.99 and in the UK from the 27th October, priced £139.99.

