Amazon announces new Echo Dots with upgraded sound, plus updates to Echo Studio

At Amazon's September launch event the company has announced an all-new fifth-generation Echo Dot and Dot with Clock, plus audio-improving software updates to the Echo Studio and a new white finish.

The updates to the Echo Studio will come to all existing Echo Studios and will of course be pre-installed in new ones. Amazon promises that the update will "improve stereo sound and [enhance] the clarity and bass response". We don't know exactly how Amazon intends to accomplish that, but it will be interesting to find out.

Updated Echo Studios available in the all-new white finish will cost £190 / $200 and start shipping in October. As a reminder, there's no new Echo Studio hardware, just a new colour alongside a software update that's coming to all Studios. A timeline for this update to existing Studios hasn't been announced just yet.

Amazon also announced the fifth generation of Echo Dot and Dot with Clock at its event. Both models apparently have twice the bass and 50% less distortion than their predecessors, despite being the same size and shape. The Dot with Clock also has an updated dot matrix display.

New Echo Dots will also come with Eero wi-fi support built-in and can be used as mesh network extenders with Eero as well, while fourth-generation Dots will be updated with this same Eero support at a later date.

The new Dot and Dot with Clock will cost £55 / $50 and £65 / $60 respectively and can be pre-ordered today. Details on how exactly Amazon has accomplished this audio quality improvement will doubtlessly be coming soon, and we'll update you when we know more.

The Echo Dot Kids is also getting an update with all-new designs featuring owls and dragons. It will be available this Christmas for £65 / $60.

Finally, Amazon has also announced a new Echo Auto, which is smaller than before and comes with an adhesive mount. It will set you back $55.

