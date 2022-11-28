Amazon Echo Dot Cyber Monday deal slashes the latest model to half price

Amazon's products are always among the best deals come Black Friday and Cyber Monday – and this year is no different.

The Echo Dot 5th Gen – which is barely two months old – has dropped to half price, plummeting from £54 to £26 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of £28, or 51 per cent. Steal.

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen Cyber Monday deal

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen £54 £26 at Amazon (save £28) (opens in new tab)

US deal: $49 $24 (save $25) (opens in new tab)

Over half price off?! On a speaker that's barely two months old? Now that's a deal. The 5th gen model boasts Amazon's Alexa along with its trademark ease of use, and it plays nice with all sorts of smart home equipment.

The 5th gen Echo Dot keeps the same size and shape as its predecessor, but has a slightly tweaked design – it looks a bit more futuristic, in our opinion. Amazon has also rejigged the insides, packing in twice as much bass and half the distortion of the 4th Gen variant. Impressive.

This improvement to sound quality comes from a redesigned audio architecture that features a custom full-range driver and the highest excursion speaker of any Echo Dot to date. Of course, we'll have to test the new Echo Dot ourselves before we can tell you how well it performs.

Eero wi-fi support now comes built-in, so the Echo Dot can be used as a mesh network extender with Eero. But don't worry if you have the older model, as fourth-generation Dots will be updated with this same Eero support. A new temperature sensor also comes as part of the package, alongside tap gesture controls.

A new Echo Dot with Clock launched alongside the 5th Gen Echo Dot – this has the same functionality but also displays the time, making it handy as a bedside clock. The new model has a new dot matrix display which now lets you view the name of the song you're listening to, along with weather, calculations, calendar event times, and more.

