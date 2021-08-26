Amazon Echo deals: save up to 45% on smart speakers in Amazon End of Summer Sale

Black Friday isn't for another three months, but never fear, there's another big sale event before then. Amazon is marking the end of long sunny evenings with its End of Summer Sale. Yesterday we saw big savings on its Fire TV Stick devices, and today it's the turn of its Echo range of smart speakers.

There's up to 45 per cent off. Considering they're not exactly expensive to begin with, there are some serious bargains to be had.

Best Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) £39 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) £39 £21 at Amazon (save £18)

It might be the previous generation Dot but it's still a great smart speaker. It sounds decent, is small enough to move from room to room and packs all the Alexa skills you could want. Bargains don't come much better than this. View Deal

Amazon Echo (4th Generation) with smart bulb £89 Amazon Echo (4th Generation) with smart bulb £89 £69 at Amazon (save £20)

Amazon's latest-generation smart speaker comes with a natty new circular design, four colour schemes (Charcoal, Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Product (Red)), and beefed-up sonics to fill your room with music. It's bundled with a free smart light bulb, too. View Deal

£99 Amazon Echo Show 8 (2019) £99 £59 at Amazon (save £40)

An 8-inch HD screen meets stereo sound to provide a true audio/visual smart speaker experience. This model was updated in 2021 with a better camera and faster processor, but the original is still a great buy, especially at this reduced price. View Deal

The third-gen Echo Dot has the biggest saving, at 45 per cent off, bringing its price down to just £22. That's pennies for a voice-controlled speaker that can play music, read you the news, and control your other smart home devices.

The fourth-gen Echo also has a decent discount – 22 per cent off, making it just £70. Not only that, it also comes with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb, which you can control by speaking to the Echo speaker.

If it's a smart speaker with a screen you're after, look no further than the Echo Show 8 (note: this is the first-gen model from 2019, not the updated 2021 model). The 8-inch display is perfect for seeing news headlines and reading recipes, and thanks to the voice controls, you won't have to touch the screen with your grubby fingers. It's yours for £59, a saving of £40 (40 per cent) off its usual price.

£74 Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021) £74 £49 at Amazon (save £25)

This second-generation of Amazon's small-screen smart speaker has an upgraded camera and a new colour scheme. Its 5-inch screen is perfect for smaller surfaces, like a bedside table, and with Alexa at your beck and call, it can still be the heart of your smart home. View Deal

£189 Amazon Echo Studio £189 £159 at Amazon (save £30)

Amazon's higher-end Echo Studio doesn't quite cross over into the realm of proper hi-fi, but for a smart speaker, it's very impressive. It sounds bigger and bolder than the smaller Echo speakers, and with £30 off it's worth investigating. View Deal

Amazon Echo Flex £24 Amazon Echo Flex £24 £9 at Amazon (save £15)

The Echo Flex isn't a speaker per se, but it does bring Alexa voice smarts to any plug socket in the house (as long as it's in range of your wi-fi network). That means you can control your smart home appliances wherever you are. And you can always connect a speaker for music using the 3.5mm aux or Bluetooth. View Deal

Its smaller – and newer – sibling also has a heft discount. The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021) has a 5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera (which is double the resolution of the previous model), and a new blue colour scheme to go with the existing charcoal and white finishes. It's discounted by 33 per cent, bringing the price down to £49.

If you think the Echo range can't do room-filling sound, think again. The Echo Studio is Amazon's take on the Apple HomePod, and while it can't quite match the latter for sheer sonic ability, it still earned a very respectable four stars in our review. It wasn't crazy expensive to begin with, so with £30 off (making it just £159), it's a solid buy.

Lastly, the Echo Flex. This plug brings Alexa voice control to anywhere in the house where there isn't room for an Echo speaker. All you need is a plug socket and a wi-fi connection. It's reduced from £24 to just £9.

MORE:

Check out the best Alexa speakers around

Run down the range: Amazon Echo smart speakers: which Alexa speaker should you buy?

These are the best Amazon Echo deals