Amazon Echo deals: save up to 45% on smart speakers in Amazon End of Summer Sale

Black Friday isn't for another three months, but never fear, there's another big sale event before then. Amazon is marking the end of long sunny evenings with its End of Summer Sale. Yesterday we saw big savings on its Fire TV Stick devices, and today it's the turn of its Echo range of smart speakers.
There's up to 45 per cent off. Considering they're not exactly expensive to begin with, there are some serious bargains to be had.
Best Amazon Echo deals
The third-gen Echo Dot has the biggest saving, at 45 per cent off, bringing its price down to just £22. That's pennies for a voice-controlled speaker that can play music, read you the news, and control your other smart home devices.
The fourth-gen Echo also has a decent discount – 22 per cent off, making it just £70. Not only that, it also comes with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb, which you can control by speaking to the Echo speaker.
If it's a smart speaker with a screen you're after, look no further than the Echo Show 8 (note: this is the first-gen model from 2019, not the updated 2021 model). The 8-inch display is perfect for seeing news headlines and reading recipes, and thanks to the voice controls, you won't have to touch the screen with your grubby fingers. It's yours for £59, a saving of £40 (40 per cent) off its usual price.
Its smaller – and newer – sibling also has a heft discount. The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021) has a 5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera (which is double the resolution of the previous model), and a new blue colour scheme to go with the existing charcoal and white finishes. It's discounted by 33 per cent, bringing the price down to £49.
If you think the Echo range can't do room-filling sound, think again. The Echo Studio is Amazon's take on the Apple HomePod, and while it can't quite match the latter for sheer sonic ability, it still earned a very respectable four stars in our review. It wasn't crazy expensive to begin with, so with £30 off (making it just £159), it's a solid buy.
Lastly, the Echo Flex. This plug brings Alexa voice control to anywhere in the house where there isn't room for an Echo speaker. All you need is a plug socket and a wi-fi connection. It's reduced from £24 to just £9.
