The integration of Amazon's personal voice assistant Alexa on iOS and Android devices will provide an alternative to using the app interface for browsing Amazon Music's catalogue of 40 million songs.

Subscribers in the UK, USA, Germany and Austria will now be able to select the app's push-to-talk function and search for music based on title, genre, decade, mood or even lyrics, using the power of their own voice.

Amazon says you don't have to be specific with commands, either. So even if you only know a few words of a song, or just know that it's a band's newest release, Alexa should be able to find it.

We've been able to ask Alexa to find songs on the Amazon Echo, a handful of other wireless smart speakers, and the Fire TV and Fire tablets, so it's about time the functionality has reached those handy devices in our pockets too.

