AirPods Pro 2 feature could help correct your form when you're exercising

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 could double as your next workout coach. According to a patent spotted by Apple Insider, Apple's wireless earbuds could monitor your head position during exercises in order to make sure you're performing them correctly.

The patent in question is called "Wireless Ear Bud System With Pose Detection". As well as exercise, this could be used to make Spatial Audio more accurate, as even micro movements of the head result in slight shifts in sonic output.

The patent details how a "host electronic device" (most likely an iPhone) could take data wirelessly from the earbuds' sensors like an accelerometer and "may form part of an earbud system that supplies the user with coaching and feedback while evaluating user performance of a head movement routine or other exercise routine."

In other words, expect to hear things like, "Raise your head more" in your ears while doing a yoga or pilates workout.

These comments could even come direct from your exercise coach on Apple Fitness+, if they can see from your AirPods data that your head isn't in the right position.

Positioning data from the AirPods could be compared to a "neutral reference frame", according to the patent. Apple might even be compiling a catalogue of head positions right now, for future reference. The possibilities are almost endless.

The AirPods Pro 2 aren't expected until later this year, but it's doubtful we'll see them at next month's Apple event alongside the iPhone SE 3 and new iPad Air. The smart money is on sometime at the end of the year, so you will have to wait a while yet to get help perfecting your downward dog.

MORE:

Get the lowdown on Apple AirPods Pro 2: release date rumours, price news and more

See how they compare: AirPods 2 vs AirPods Pro: which is better?

We rate Apple's first over-ear headphones in our Apple AirPods Max review