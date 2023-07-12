AirPods aren't Amazon Prime Day's best-selling headphones – what is might surprise you

The Amazon Prime Day sales have been throwing up all manner of amazing discounts, most notably across tech. As expected, Apple AirPods have been on the receiving end of said discounts, although not as great as we hoped.

And it seems these minor savings have meant consumers have been keen to seek out even greater ones. Fortunately, they're there, in the form of savings across a range of Bose headphones. They've proved so popular in fact that at the time of publishing, the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are the current bestseller in the headphones category on Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort 45 | AU$499.95 AU$284.05 on Amazon (save AU$215.90) Offering class-leading noise cancellation, solid build quality and Bose's beautiful sound, the QC 45 hardly put a foot wrong. And you can now grab yourself a pair from Amazon at the lowest price we've ever seen. At 43% off, this is a right steal! Read our full Bose QuietComfort 45 review

Admittedly, they do miss out on a few features compared to Bose's flagship pair, the 700s – which also receive a hefty 48% discount for Prime Day – but for simple noise-cancellation smarts, the QC45s are a fantastic option.

The second-generation AirPods are the second bestseller on Amazon currently, being knocked down from their regular AU$219 price to AU$159, while the also-excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 round out the top three. Sony's stellar set of cans – which have been replaced by the XM5 – can now be yours for AU$438, down from AU$549.

You can find a selection of the current best-selling headphones for Amazon Prime Day below.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) | AU$219 AU$159 (save AU$60) They've now been replaced by a third generation, but the AirPods 2 are still a great option for any iPhone owners looking for simple connectivity, Siri voice control and long battery life (you get up to 24 hours including charges via the case).

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599.95 AU$309 (save AU$290.95) Bose's flagship 700 headphones have come down to their lowest price ever for Prime Day. At AU$309 for the black set only, we think it's a right bargain. Excellent ANC and sound – like any good Bose headphones – and up to 18 hours of battery life make these so worthwhile at this price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$549 AU$438 (save AU$111) Considering the deal on the Bose 700s (above) this deal on Sony's noise-cancelling cans is a little harder to recommend, but if you're a Sony loyalist it's certainly a great saving. You get incredible noise-cancellation prowess, beautiful sound and a flat-folding design, making them ideal for travel.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II | AU$429.95 AU$279 (save AU$150.95) As noise-cancelling in-ear headphones go, not many pairs can comfortably compete with the Bose QC Earbuds II. Down to their lowest Amazon price yet, this is an absolutely stellar audio deal. They're smaller than the previous iteration, sound better and have even more impressive noise cancellation. And with a 32% discount exclusively for Prime members, you can't go wrong with these. Just note, that the best performance from these buds is only if they fit you well.

You can view these pairs and more of Amazon's best-selling Prime Day headphone deals here.

And remember, the best offers are a members-only affair, so you'll need to subscribe to Amazon to take advantage of them. Thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership if you don't want to pay the subsequent AU$9.99 monthly fee.