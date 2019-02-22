Acoustic Energy launches flagship 500 Series with carbon fibre drivers

The AE500 (£1000) and AE509 (£2300) will be available from spring 2019

Acoustic Energy has used the UK’s biggest annual stage to officially launch its all-new flagship 500 Series of speakers.

At The Bristol Hi-Fi Show, the British brand is showing off the two-strong, top-tier range, which comprises the AE500 standmount and AE509 floorstander. The new models will sit above the 300 Series launched at last year's Bristol Show.



Both models boast newly developed carbon fibre tweeters and mid/bass drivers, designed to match the pistonic power of the company’s ceramic aluminium drivers but with improved self-damping. The lightweight carbon fibre material has been chosen for its inherent fast transient response and clarity.

At The Bristol Hi-Fi Show, room 316

The 2.5cm carbon fibre dome tweeter’s cast aluminium WDT waveguide has been positioned close to the mid/bass driver for optimum dispersion, while the 12.5cm mid/bass drivers utilize new oversized 35mm voice coils.

While the two-way AE500 has one tweeter and one mid/bass driver, the AE509 uses a ‘Mid Tweeter Mid/bass (MTM)’ driver configuration with a 2.5-way crossover.

New drivers are housed in new constrained layer composite cabinets, which have evolved from the brand’s Reference Series and are finished in piano black and white or walnut wood veneer.

The AE509s sit on aluminium bars to ensure maximum stability and grounding.

