The 911 Soundbar is made from a Porsche 911 GT3 exhaust

If Dolby and DTS get you more excited than MPH and RPM, then the 911 Soundbar could be for you.

The Soundbar has been made by Porsche Design and uses an original rear silencer and twin exhaust from a 911 GT3. It’s then been fitted with a 2.1 virtual surround sound system with an integrated subwoofer, with total output power rated at 200W.

It’s capable of decoding Dolby soundtracks and has DTS TruSurround virtual surround processing.

Inputs include digital coaxial and optical, analogue and aptX Bluetooth for wireless streaming and there’s a subwoofer output for boosting the bass.

The Porsche 911 Soundbar is available now for €2900 (£2200) with orders expected to ship from March 2016.

