5-star Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet drops to an unbelievable half-price

The Amazon Fire HD 10 was a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner and for good reason. It boasts a fantastic display, respectable audio, and most important for some, is budget-friendly.

Thanks to an early Black Friday deal, the newest generation of the Fire HD 10 has been reduced to half its original price. That means it can now be snagged for only £74.99 at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've ever seen it.

Lowest price ever! Amazon Fire HD 10 was £149.99 now £74.99 at Amazon (save £75)

The Amazon Fire HD 10 was budget-friendly to begin with but now with a ridiculous 50% off, it's more affordable than ever. It boasts a beautiful Full HD display and at 10.1 inches, it is large enough to enjoy your favourite TV shows and movies.

You just need to look at the 5-stars that we dished out in our Amazon Fire HD 10 review to know what we think of this tablet. Our verdict tells you everything you need to know: "The Fire HD 10 is a great, affordable way to get your movie fix on the move."

As well as watching movies, this tablet is also ideal for connecting with family and friends over social media or video calling. With Alexa built into the heart of the design, it's also possible to control all your smart home devices with just your voice.

When you consider the price of an iPad, what the Fire HD 10 is offering for £74.99 suddenly becomes truly exceptional. After Black Friday, we're unlikely to see the tablet boasting as good a deal as this.

