Save 20% on Bowers & Wilkins speakers in the Black Friday sales

Black Friday is throwing up some ace hi-fi deals, including 20% off the Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins 606 and 607 loudspeakers at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks.

The five-star B&W 606 S2 Anniversary Edition (RRP £599) can be yours for just £479.20 when you enter the code 'GD20PC' at the checkout. You can deploy the same code to get 20% off other B&W speakers at Sevenoaks, including the fabulous 603 S2 Anniversary Edition floorstanders (now £1199.20).

You can also grab 20% off B&W speakers at Richer Sounds, this time with the code 'BLACK20'. Discounted models include 2021 What Hi-Fi Awards winners such as the 607 S2 Anniversary Edition bookshelf speakers (was £449, now only £359.20).

Been waiting for a bang-for-buck Black Friday hi-fi deal? Don't miss this one.

B&W 606 S2 Anniversary Edition £599 B&W 606 S2 Anniversary Edition £599 £479 at Sevenoaks (save £120)

Save £120 on these five-star Bowers & Wilkins speakers, which combine great looks with class-leading sound. They're a great size and deliver an upbeat and entertaining sound. Use the code 'GD20PC' at the checkout to get the discounted price.

B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 £359 at Richer Sounds

Far from simply being rolled out to capitalise on an anniversary, the B&W 607 S2 are some of the very best standmounters you can buy for the money. Use the code 'BLACK20' at the checkout to get the discounted price.

B&W 603 S2 Anniversary Edition £1499 B&W 603 S2 Anniversary Edition £1499 £1199 at Sevenoaks (save £300)

Save £300 on these supremely-talented Bowers & Wilkins floorstanders, which offer a spacious soundstage and plenty of drive. Use the code 'GD20PC' at the checkout to get the discounted price.

Bowers & Wilkins speakers make some of the best speakers, so it's not often you see them at stunning-low prices.

The 606 S2 Anniversary Edition use B&W’s Continuum cone technology, as seen on the company’s more expensive models. The result is a brilliantly detailed and balanced presentation, which sets itself above the competition with an infectious energy and incredibly engaging knack for rhythm and dynamic expression.

If you’re looking for a pair of lower-midrange speakers and the 606 S2 are just out of your budget range, then the 607 S2 Anniversary Edition are a superb option. Their clean, insightful and engaging performance is hugely impressive – especially now that you can pick them up for only £359 at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks.

Want a bit more oomph? The 603 are some of best floorstanders on the market. We've not reviewed the Anniversary Edition, but the near-identical standard 603 model won us over with its impressively spacious soundstage, superb detail and stunning vocal abilities.

Head over to Sevenoaks or Richer Sounds soon to bag 20% off an array of B&W speakers.

