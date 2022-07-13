13 best Prime Day speaker deals: wireless, Bluetooth and hi-fi speakers

We're going to level with you: there aren't a huge number of brilliant speaker deals around for Prime Day. Certainly if you are looking for some stereo speakers for a hi-fi system, Amazon isn't normally the best place to look, the company preferring to point you towards its own Amazon devices (opens in new tab).

That said, we have found some Prime Day speaker deals, with plenty of action around Bluetooth speakers and some offers on stereo speakers, active monitors and more. If you are in the market for a small speaker for your garden or taking on holiday, now really is a good time to pick up a bargain.

It's Day 2 of Prime Day so Amazon's still pushing its deals hard, so if we see any fresh discounts, we'll be sure to bring them to your attention. Remember, you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the lowest prices.

Oh, and we did spot this excellent Prime Day hi-fi deal in among the Echo Dots (opens in new tab) and portable speakers, proving it is always worth checking for a bargain when these sales days come around...

The best Prime Day speaker deals

Bluetooth speaker deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £35 at Amazon (save £15) (opens in new tab)

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products. Music streaming is just a voice command and £25 away.

(opens in new tab) UE Wonderboom 2 £90 £51 (save £39) at Amazon

(opens in new tab)The excellent Wonderboom 2 ups the ante on its predecessor with a 13-hour battery, IP67 water- and dust-proofing, stereo pairing and an outdoor mode (it's a little tree button on the underside of the speaker). The original was already splendid, and this little mug-size speaker is even better. And it's almost half price!

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen) 2-pack and smart plug

£119 £43 at Amazon (save £76) (opens in new tab)

Amazon's fourth-generation of Echo Dot meaningfully improves the Alexa experience, sounds great for the price, and impresses with a solid build. At better than half price for this 2-pack bundle, you can't go wrong.

(opens in new tab) JBL Charge 5 £159 £139 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

If you don't mind a black colour finish, this What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Bluetooth speaker can be yours with £20 off over at Amazon. An excellent sounding, no-nonsense portable Bluetooth speaker.

(opens in new tab) B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) £239 £170 (save £69) at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bang & Olufsen isn't often involved in sales events. So is this speaker a rare miss? Not at all. The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you would be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy design plus the bonus of Alexa, and you are looking at a top Bluetooth speaker – now with a rare 28% off!

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker £120 £90 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Small, pocketable and perfect for your travels, the Flip 5 is a superb little Bluetooth speaker, with 12-hours of battery life, brilliant sound quality and a £30 saving at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) JBL Go 2 wireless speaker £30 £25 at Amazon (save £5)

(opens in new tab)Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds great, and comes in a range of bright colours.

Hi-fi speaker deals

(opens in new tab) Edifier R2000DB speaker system £240 £192 (save £48) (opens in new tab)

These speakers look pretty smart and come with some neat features, too. They are active, so you don't need a separate amp, and they support Bluetooth for wireless streaming. And you can save money with this Prime Day Lightning deal.

(opens in new tab) Polk Audio XT15 monitors £149 £111 (save £38) (opens in new tab)

Certified for hi-res audio, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, believe it or not, these Polk speakers are designed to deliver a transparent neutral sound. And there's a Prime Day deal.

(opens in new tab) Triangle Borea BR03 £399 £319 at Amazon (save £80) (opens in new tab)

You will struggle to find a pair of speakers that sound so sophisticated for the money. And they are now even more attractive thanks to this extra Amazon discount.

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics 3020i speakers £249 £169 at Amazon (save £80)

(opens in new tab)Small and sonically gifted, these excellent bookshelf speakers are a great budget buy and you can now save £30 at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics 3010i standmounts: £199 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level. So a £40 discount is most welcome.