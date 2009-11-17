Trending

LG 42SL8000 review

The LG 42SL8000 delivers punchy, high-contrast images from all sources Tested at £1000.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

The unpredictability of past LG TV ranges has been replaced by products either ‘very good’ or ‘extremely good’ – this is one of the former

For

  • Colourful, high-contrast images
  • good spec for the money
  • good-looking and nicely finished
  • great menus

Against

  • Never entirely comfortable with motion
  • images could conceivably be more detailed
  • thinks it’s frameless

Before we get to the nuts and bolts of what's a rather good TV, we're going to grind the same axe as we did of the LG 42SL9000: hiding the front of a framed TV behind a sheet of glass or plastic doesn't magically make it ‘frameless'.

Turn the LG 42SL8000 on and the frame is perfectly obvious.

Semantic catastrophe aside, this supposedly ‘frameless' LG is a slim, clean-looking screen with a long spec sheet: four HDMI inputs and a 200Hz ‘TruMotion' motion processing engine are the highlights.

Like all new LGs, the 'SL8000 is packing the most user-friendly on-screen menus around, and the remote is happily glossy.

Vibrant colour palette
The LG delivers punchy, high-contrast images from all sources, and draws edges with confidence. Moon on Blu-ray enjoys deep black tones, good detail levels and a vibrant colour palette.

The LG's also a decent upscaler of DVDs, giving an organisation to images that lesser TVs don't provide.

The TV tuner has the same assured edges and hard-hitting contrasts that other sources enjoy, while sound is on the right side of abrasive.

It's with motion that the LG loses composure. The ‘TruMotion' processing has three settings, but at no position is motion-handling entirely satisfactory – there's either a reluctance to pan smoothly or some ghosting of fast-moving images.

It's not as pronounced as with some TVs, but it's enough to kibosh any chance of a fifth star.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.lge.co.uk
Brand NameLG
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerLG Electronics
Manufacturer Part Number42SL8000
Product NameLG 42SL8000
Product Model42SL8000

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Technical Information

FeaturesAuto-off
Aspect Ratio16:9
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size106.7 cm (42")

Energy and Performance

Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemSurround Sound

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz
Scan Format1080p

Physical Characteristics

VESA Mount Standard200 x 200