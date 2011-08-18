We like the ‘any colour so long as it’s black’ approach that Jays takes to design.



We’re also rather partial to the weighty, punchy bass these t-Jays Twos produce, and the fact that their smooth delivery means any track is listenable and enjoyable.



A little more detail and attack would be nice, but they remain a good choice for bass lovers.



