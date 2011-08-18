We like the ‘any colour so long as it’s black’ approach that Jays takes to design.
We’re also rather partial to the weighty, punchy bass these t-Jays Twos produce, and the fact that their smooth delivery means any track is listenable and enjoyable.
A little more detail and attack would be nice, but they remain a good choice for bass lovers.
Jays t-Jays Two review
The Jays t-Jays Twos are a good choice for bass lovers Tested at £67
Our Verdict
Listenable and enjoyable with sound that is weighty and punchy. A good choice for bass lovers
For
- Weighty, punchy bass
Against
- A little short on detail and attack
