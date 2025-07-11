We’re hours away from the end of Prime Day, but the good news is that there are still deals to be had and savings to be made across hi-fi products and headphones.

The bad news is that history has taught us that quite a few of these deals are likely to disappear overnight.

Having covered multiple sales events like this, I just know that prices are guaranteed to go back up, especially where products are relatively new or wouldn’t normally be discounted.

This is why I’ve highlighted a handful of deals below, which I think are worth grabbing now before they inevitably jump back up. Once they’re up there, they might not drop back down to these levels before Black Friday later in the year.

Last chance! Save £63 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024): was £180 now £117 at Amazon Bose's entry-level noise-cancelling earbuds are brilliant. Comfort levels are excellent, the ANC is better than anything we've heard at this price, and sound quality is superb. With £63 off, you're getting serious wireless pedigree in a five-star package. You'll need to be quick, though! Five stars

The first deal is on a brilliant pair of Bose wireless earbuds. The QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) haven’t been this cheap before, and they tend to return to their full asking price.

If you want Bose's excellent noise-cancelling in an affordable, comfortable and punchy-sounding package, this is the deal for you.

Five stars Sony WF-C710N was £99 now £79 at Amazon (save £20)

An outstanding pair of affordable noise-cancelling buds, the Sony WF-C710N have proven worthy successors to the outstanding WF-C700N. With more features, better sound and an improved build, little can touch them at this price, especially now that they're discounted for the first time.

For the Sony WF-C710N it’s a slightly different story. These wireless earbuds came out in April, and this is the first price drop we’ve seen.

Given the fact that they are still relatively new, I think it’s far too soon for this to be a permanent price drop, so I’d expect them to go back to £100 imminently.

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7S3 are a great premium wireless headphones option and this Prime Day deal undercuts their closest rival, the Sony WH-1000MX6.

This is the first major price drop I’ve seen on these over-ears but I don’t think it’s going to last much past Prime Day, again given just how new these over-ears are.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Røde NTH-100 was £149 now £96 at Amazon (save £53)

The Røde have been high on our list of favourite wired headphones for a good while now. In terms of value, we can't think of many better, and that's at full price. Imagine how great the NTH-100 are when you knock over £50 off – unprecedented value on this multiple Award-winner.

If you’re on the hunt for affordable, wired audiophile headphones, then there’s always the Rode NTH-100, which, at the time of writing, are still sitting at their lowest-ever price.

Discounts on this pair do happen, but they are another pair of headphones which have a habit of bouncing back up between sales events.

Five stars Save £70 WiiM Ultra: was £349 now £279 at Amazon If you have a slightly bigger budget to spend, consider the next model up instead. The WiiM Ultra has many of the charms of the Pro Plus above, but builds on them with extra connectivity (including an HDMI ARC input and a moving magnet phono stage). There's no AirPlay here, but it does offer a more advanced sonic performance, which is, as our experts concluded, "a clear step above".

Moving over to WiiM’s excellent top-of-the-range Ultra music streamer, and this is a discount you won’t see every day. This feature-packed, user-friendly product is a firm What Hi-Fi? favourite and deals don’t tend to hang around.

Five stars Save £170 Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M: was £449 now £279 at Amazon This is a hugely versatile DAC and headphone amp is a former What Hi-Fi? Award winner and can accommodate every music source you own – or might ever own in the future, for that matter. The definition of 'an oldie but a goodie', the DacMagic 200M remains a solid buy for anyone looking to upgrade their PC/laptop or hi-fi sound.

Cambridge Audio has a few Prime Day deals still on the go, and this is our top pick. It’s a generously featured DAC/headphone amplifier all-in-one that doesn’t get discounted too often. Now with a very generous £170 off, I’d expect this to return to a higher price in the next few days.

Five stars Sony PS-LX310BT was £199 now £189 at Amazon (save £10)

This capable and fuss-free Sony deck is the best budget Bluetooth turntable we've tested. With fully automatic operation, a built-in phono stage and Bluetooth streaming, the PS-LX310BT is ideal for modern vinyl fans who want wireless convenience and an entertaining sound to enjoy their budding record collection – without spending hundreds.

Sony’s PS-LX310BT turntable is an affordable deck at an attractive price. It does tend to get discounted during Prime Day and Black Friday, but it tends to revert back to the full asking price for long periods. If you want a great, flexible entry-level deck then I’d seriously consider the Sony.

MORE:

Prime Day Live: your last chance for deals on five-star headphones, stellar turntables, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more

Hurry! Prime Day ends today, and this is the only hi-fi deal I recommend you buy before it's over – here's why

Don't overthink it, just buy these three products for a brilliant budget hi-fi system and thank me later