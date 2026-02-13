It may be Valentine's weekend, but our heads have well and truly been turned by some of the excellent deals on offer this week.

And we mean excellent – every one of the products below is a past or present Award winner, so you can be sure of quality that stands out from the competition.

Highlights include a whopping £140 off the JBL Xtreme 4, our favourite premium Bluetooth speaker, which has crashed down to a more mid-range price. Talking of premium, our favourite high-end wireless earbuds are also on sale again for the first time since Black Friday, with the Technics EAH-AZ100 reaching a new record low price.

And lastly, our favourite multi-room speaker, the Audio Pro C20 W, is enjoying its first-ever discount after many months of us hoping and praying.

As ever, all products below are reviewed, rated and recommended by us – with a particularly thorough process to determine our Award-winners. So the below have definitely worked hard to get such high praise!

So without further ado, here are the deals: