It's another Amazon Prime Day sales event this week, which can mean only one thing: the Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable is back down to its lowest-ever price of £189 at Amazon.

This Sony turntable has been a long-running recommendation of ours at What Hi-Fi? towers, thanks to a great mix of convenient features, enjoyable sound and sheer value.

It may not look as exciting as the colourful, retro-styled budget spinners flooding the high street, but we would always recommend this Sony over any of those trendy options as it is built to a good quality and won't damage your vinyl records.

The Sony turntable can usually be found at £199 at Amazon and various other retailers, so this £10 discount is always welcome – any money off, no matter how small, is worth considering on this five-star fuss-free deck. After all, this means that tenner you save can now go towards buying more records...

It's hard to overstate how effortlessly convenient and talented this old-but-still-going-strong Sony PS-LX310BT deck is for the money. It may look very plain next to all the newer, trendy-looking record players popping up in stores, but don't let that deter you.

Its combination of features and performance (especially at its knockdown price) has seen the deck stay on our list of the best Bluetooth turntables since we first reviewed it and awarded it the full five stars.

There's no set-up involved, so it's perfect for vinyl newbies – you simply have to place your record on the deck and press 'play'. That's it!

The fully automatic operation makes it supremely easy to use, the Bluetooth streaming is convenient and stable when paired with Bluetooth headphones and wireless speakers, and the built-in phono stage makes it versatile to use with active speakers for a neat, compact system with fewer messy wires.

You can also connect up to eight Bluetooth headphones to listen to your vinyl records in private, wirelessly – great for late-night listening sessions.

In our review, we stated: "It could only score more highly for usability if it somehow took the LPs from their covers. Surely the compromise must be on sound performance?" Not at all. This Sony turntable also sounds surprisingly musical, with a decent, enjoyable dose of drive and attack all adding a sense of propulsion and impact to your records.

If you want a straightforward, entertaining Bluetooth turntable that's easy to use, then look no further than the Sony PS-LX310BT. We normally see other retailers such as Richer Sounds and John Lewis follow suit with a deal price, but that hasn't happened yet – the lowest-ever price right now for the Sony is £189 at Amazon.

If you're after sheer value and great quality, don't ignore this turntable deal.

