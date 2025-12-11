Are you looking for your first turntable this Christmas, or maybe you know someone that wants to get into the wonderful medium that is vinyl? Then we have a hot tip.

The five-star Sony PS-LX310BT has dropped to its lowest price ever, meaning you can pick it up for £178 at Richer Sounds, Amazon or Smart Home Sounds. Why not check it out and grab a cracking deal for you, or someone else, this Christmas?

We often recommend the Sony PS-LX310BT to absolutely cash strapped vinyl fans and newbies due to its ‘plug-and-play’ nature.

The unit requires next to no set up before you can start playing your favourite records. All you have to do is fit the belt around the motor pulley, place the platter on the main bearing, remove the stylus and away you go.

It has a built-in phono stage that allows for a wired connection to an amplifier, or for a seamless wireless set up, you can connect to a set of active speakers via Bluetooth. Eight devices, which may include wireless headphones, can also be paired simultaneously via the Bluetooth functionality.

With such a fuss-free design, this turntable likely has plenty going on underneath its black plastic framework, but it’s surprisingly lightweight and acceptably built for the price.

Despite its affordable price and outstanding usability, the PS-LX310BT sounds good, for the money. We played INXS' Mediate through it during testing and this budget turntable “retains its emotion, with the accompanying percussive bass kept clear, tight and in check”.

There was also a “healthy dose of drive and attack, with rhythmic flourishes handled competently”.

The Pro-Ject Primary E might be our favourite budget spinner, but the cheapest it's currently selling for is £229, which is £51 more expensive than the PS-LX310BT. Plus, the Sony has an entertaining sound in its own right and, unlike the Primary E, it has Bluetooth built in.

This makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking to enter the world of vinyl this Christmas. Add it to your stocking for £178 at Richer Sounds, Amazon or Smart Home Sounds and start your celebrations early!

