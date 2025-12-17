Are you looking to start your vinyl journey?

Then there are a lot worse places to start than the Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT, which offers easy, fuss-free set-up, Bluetooth convenience and a detailed, easy-going sound.

And now the Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is available at a great new price: £399 at AV.com. That's a good £80 off the price we tested at, and a lower price than Black Friday!

If you're after a Bluetooth turntable in the mid-range price bracket, you'll struggle to find one as accessible and fuss-free as the Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT. It's ideal for beginners, given just how easy it is to use. While you'll have to fit the platter, mat, belt and dust cover yourself, this should be a doddle thanks to some clear instructions.

Bluetooth is easily accessible, thanks to a recessed switch on the plinth’s right-hand side, so with a simple click the sound from your treasured vinyl collection will be beamed to a compatible device. Ideal if you already have Bluetooth speakers or for headphone listening late at night.

Another beginner-friendly feature is the built-in phono stage, negating the need to purchase one separately. However, a set of line-out terminals means those inclined can outsource to an external amplifier or phono stage – we recommend the Rotel A8 or Arcam A5.

However you choose to listen, though, you'll be rewarded with an effortless, undemanding sound.

"What hits us immediately as we spin our first record is the feeling of weight and smoothness the T1 Evo BT exudes," our Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT review reads. "It’s a refined and easy-to-enjoy spinner that demands little from the listener, excelling when we pull out a pressing of Nas’ Illmatic and bask in the groove-laden warmth of tunes such as N.Y. State of Mind."

If sound quality is your priority, you might want to consider a purist turntable for a punchier and more dynamic sound. But as far as Bluetooth turntables go, the T1 Evo BT sets the benchmark at this price.

At £399 at AV.com, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT and a rather excellent deal. Ideal for vinyl newbies looking for the next step up over the budget sets.

