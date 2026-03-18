Finally! Our favourite Bluetooth turntable has crashed back to its lowest ever price
We haven't seen the Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT this cheap since December
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Bluetooth turntables may seem like an unholy union of old and new, but they can offer new levels of convenience – so long as they're done right.
The Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is one such example of a Bluetooth turntable done right, and it's currently back to its lowest ever price. You can get the T1 Evo BT for £399 at Smart Home Sounds.
We haven't seen the T1 Evo BT this low since December, when we were rather shocked to see the turntable go this low. At £399, this is £80 off the test price, which is impressive considering the T1 Evo BT is just over a year old.
Better yet, you can get £20 vinyl credit if you purchase at Smart Home Sounds with the code VINYL20, ideal for anyone starting or adding to their collection.
For the best of both worlds – namely Bluetooth and sound quality – the Project T1 Evo BT is hard to beat. It's easy to set up and use if you're a beginner, and there's £20 free vinyl credit to boot with the code VINYL20. Make sure to select the Black colour to see the deal.
Deal price on black finish only. Deal also at Amazon and Sevenoaks
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The Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is an appealing, accessible and fuss-free Bluetooth turntable. In fact, it even makes an appearance on our best turntables guide as the best Bluetooth turntable we recommend.
It's ideal for beginners, as the T1 Evo BT is one of the easier turntables to set up. You'll have to fit the platter, mat, belt and dust cover yourself, but this is hardly a tricky task even if you've never done it before.
As the name suggests, Bluetooth 5.0, which can be toggled on or off via a switch on the right-hand side, is supported. Connecting to Bluetooth headphones and speakers is easy and seamless, resulting in a solid, stable sound, as a result.
A phono stage is built in for those looking to reduce costs, but there are line-out terminals if you'd rather outsource such duties to an amplifier or standalone phono preamp. Support for 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM speed settings means you have a plethora of options with that £20 vinyl credit.
However you listen to the T1 Evo BT, you'll quickly be rewarded with a smooth, fluid sound.
"What hits us immediately as we spin our first record is the feeling of weight and smoothness the T1 Evo BT exudes," our Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT review reads. "It’s a refined and easy-to-enjoy spinner that demands little from the listener, excelling when we pull out a pressing of Nas’ Illmatic and bask in the groove-laden warmth of tunes such as N.Y. State of Mind and The World Is Yours."
For an even more refined performance, you might want to consider purist alternatives such as the Rega Planar 2 and Planar 1 Plus, though this will be at the cost of wireless listening.
If you're looking for a convenient, easy-to-use entry to the world of vinyl, or indeed are upgrading from a budget set, then the five-star Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is very much recommended. Especially for £399 at Smart Home Sounds.
MORE:
Read our review of the Audio-Technica AT-LPW50BTRW
Also consider the Sony PS-LX310BT
Best Bluetooth turntables: wireless record players tried and tested by experts
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
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