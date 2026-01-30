It's the final week of the January sales, but it's safe to say they're going out with a bang.

Not content to let the discounts slowly peter out, retailers came back with a vengeance this week for a string of savings, including some of the best 65-inch TV deals we have seen in some time.

TVs were far from the only category seeing savings, though, and we have rounded up some of the best here.

This week we're seeing £700 off a huge five-star soundbar – the aptly named Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max – ten per cent off the multi-Award-winning Denon D-M41DAB and a new lowest price for the 42-inch LG C5, meaning you can get an Award-winning OLED for only £719.

As ever, these are all products we have tested ourselves, so have the What Hi-Fi? seal of approval. We recommend only the best, and we have in-depth reviews on all these products detailing our thoughts.

Now, you'd better take a look at these deals before the January sales run out: