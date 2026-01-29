When it comes to TV sizes, 65 inches hits the sweet spot in many ways.

A 65-inch set is big enough to be the centrepiece for a large living room, but not necessarily so big as to be overwhelming for certain viewing positions. They are also now relatively affordable, avoiding the big price jumps that often come at 70+ inches.

Once you have decided on the all-important size that will suit your viewing space, the big question is: which TV model would you like?

To help you make up your mind, we have put together a collection of 65-inch TVs that are currently seeing some great discounts.

There's a good range of options here, from the Award-winning LG C5 to recent discoveries such as the Ambilight-equipped Philips OLED910, to more budget options such as the impressive Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED.

As per usual, these are all TVs that we've tried and tested ourselves, so you can rest easy knowing we recommend only the best. You can check out our reviews for each product below to see our in-depth thoughts.

For now, though, take a look at the current deals on offer: