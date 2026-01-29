Looking for a 65-inch TV? Our experts have rounded up the best deals on tried and tested OLEDs, Mini LEDs and more

Features
By published

Get a big living room-sized TV, whatever your budget

A graphic showing press images of several 65 inch TVs
(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to TV sizes, 65 inches hits the sweet spot in many ways.

A 65-inch set is big enough to be the centrepiece for a large living room, but not necessarily so big as to be overwhelming for certain viewing positions. They are also now relatively affordable, avoiding the big price jumps that often come at 70+ inches.

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.