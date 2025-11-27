There are great amplifiers, and there's the Naim Nait XS 3. We could be here all night trying to explain the XS 3's appeal and it's stellar credentials, but let's just rattle off a few key highlights. Five stars? Tick. A couple of What Hi-Fi? Awards? Tick. Entrance into our Hall of Fame? Tick. Still being used as part of our in-house testing system? Tick.

Basically, the Nait XS 3 is a legend, and now that it's fallen from £2499 to just £1499 at Peter Tyson, we would urge you to check it out for yourself as a matter of priority.

If sound is high on your agenda and you seek an exceptional amplifier to act as the core of your hi-fi system, they don't come much better than Naim's evergreen legend.

Best Naim Nait XS 3 Black Friday deal

What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame Save £1,000 Naim Nait XS 3 : was £2,499 now £1,499 at Peter Tyson We tested the superlative Naim Nait XS 3 at £2199, but it tends to sell these days for £2499 at full price. That is, unless a very tasty £1000 discount comes along and knocks the Naim down to an incredibly tempting price of just £1499. At that money, there isn't a finer amplifier that we can think of on the market today. If you can get it...then get it.

"The Naim Nait XS 3 is a fit-and-forget product in the best sense. It slots into your system and does exactly what you want it to, and that’s deliver the music with emotional impact intact. We can’t ask any more of an amplifier than that."

So we said in our original verdict of the XS 3 when we reviewed it back in 2019, and while that may sound like slightly restrained praise for a product that would end up winning so many accolades, it gets to the heart of why we love the stellar amp so much.

Musically, it does exactly what we look for in a great piece of hi-fi, in that it connects you directly to the music you're playing without imposing its own will or flavour on the sound it produces.

The amp sounds energetic entertaining and impressively enthusiastic when the moment calls for it, but its real strengths is bringing together various musical components and making them sing as a cohesive, emotionally absorbing whole. As we said in our review: "Detail resolution is good, but it’s the amplifier’s ability to assemble all that information into a cohesive whole that really impresses".

We like how the Nait XS 3 is made, too, and while it isn't outrageously flash or showy, the sold amp is extremely well made and never tricky to use. We particularly like the green LEDs around the input buttons contrasting with the amp's sleek black framework – it's like something from Alien.

The Naim isn't exactly stuffed to the brim with features (Bluetooth and digital inputs aren't on the menu) but there's enough here to keep most people happy, including a three stage phono option and four line-level inputs.

All in all, the Naim Nait XS 3 is a bona fide legend, and one of the best purist stereo amplifiers you can get at this sort of level. We think it's outstanding, and if you get one from Peter Tyson, we predict you'll feel the same way.

