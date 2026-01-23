Our experts scoured the January sales for deals on Award-winning OLEDs, five-star speaker systems and the latest AirPods Pro

Technics, Epson and Monitor Audio are also in this week's roundup

A press image of the LG C5 with the deals of the week logo overlaid
(Image credit: LG)

We're coming to the final week of the January sales, but we're still seeing some stellar deals slip through. This includes some record-low prices, savings on Award winners, and discounts on recent releases we only tested recently.

Highlights include a discount on Apple's latest earbuds, which we just awarded five stars to in our Apple AirPods Pro 3 review, as well as the lowest-ever price on the Award-winning and highly popular LG C5 OLED TV.

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

