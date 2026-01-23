We're coming to the final week of the January sales, but we're still seeing some stellar deals slip through. This includes some record-low prices, savings on Award winners, and discounts on recent releases we only tested recently.

Highlights include a discount on Apple's latest earbuds, which we just awarded five stars to in our Apple AirPods Pro 3 review, as well as the lowest-ever price on the Award-winning and highly popular LG C5 OLED TV.

The KEF LSX II is also at a historic low, and is interestingly now the same price as the slimmed-down affordable alternative, the KEF LSX II LT.

As always, we've reviewed and price checked every product, so you can shop with peace of mind knowing these are genuine deals and tried-and-tested recommendations.

We've mixed things up a bit this week with a more visual article format, so you can see the products quicker and in all their glory. Take a look below: