Another week, another selection of great deals.

It's been a particularly good week for home cinema fans, with a trio of terrific TVs and a pair of Award-winning 4K projectors getting healthy discounts.

This includes £300 off the BenQ W2720i, a projector that is somehow just as comfortable in your living room as it is in a home cinema. Not to be outdone, the excellent value Epson EH-LS9000 is £200 off with a free Apple TV 4K to boot.

Highlights on the TV side include a whopping £1451 off the Award-winning LG C5, though bear in mind this price involves claiming cashback from LG (here's the full T&C's). Cinephiles might be more inclined to go for the Panasonic Z95B, which boasts a Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel and Panasonic's trademark authentic picture.

Not to be left out, audio fans can snap up the wired Shure Aonic 3, which has won a What Hi-Fi? Award for – wait for it – six years in a row, and is now at its lowest price in months.

As ever, these are all products we have tried and tested ourselves, so we only recommend the best. Our Award winners, in particular, are only crowned after rigorous comparison with the other available options and rivals.

For now, though, take a look at the deals: