Our experts' picks of the best deals on five-star OLED TVs, Award-winning 4K projectors and our favourite wired earbuds

Features
By published

Upgrading your home cinema? This is a great week for it...

The LG C5 with the Deals of the Week logo overlaid
(Image credit: Future)

Another week, another selection of great deals.

It's been a particularly good week for home cinema fans, with a trio of terrific TVs and a pair of Award-winning 4K projectors getting healthy discounts.

Not to be left out, audio fans can snap up the wired Shure Aonic 3, which has won a What Hi-Fi? Award for – wait for it – six years in a row, and is now at its lowest price in months.

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.