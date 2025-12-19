Our deal hunters and testers have found the best last-minute Christmas offers on Denon AV receivers, Technics earbuds and more
Sony, Denon and Røde are also on hand to help you fill up those stockings
Don't panic – there's still time to get those last-minute Christmas presents.
We have spotted some tried-and-tested headphones from Technics and Røde on sale this week, making them ideal stocking fillers for the audio fan in your life.
Or if you're feeling particularly generous, there's an excellent premium AV receiver and a superb OLED TV on offer too – or maybe you'd prefer to keep them as a gift for yourself?
Whoever you're buying for, there are some excellent deals out there with several products holding – and some even dropping – their Black Friday prices. So merry Christmas, deal hunters, and happy shopping!
With an easy-going and engaging sound worthy of blockbuster movies, an intuitive set-up and a full feature set including seven HDMI 2.1 connections, the Denon AVC-X6800H is a worthy addition to any home cinema system. Get it now for £700 off with a free AudioQuest Carbon 48 HDMI cable!
The JBL Bar 300 has been superseded by the MK2, but at £340 it's nowhere near as affordable. If your budget is £250 tops, then the original Bar 300 is absolutely worth the money. It's a four-star soundbar with a truckload of features.
Yep, you read it right. That's a half-price deal. For the money, JBL TT350 Classic delivers an attractive design with a metal tonearm and wooden base. We also love its even-handed and solid sound. Well worth considering at its lowest-ever price.
The Sony Bravia 8 II is the top-end OLED our reviewers recommend to most people when asked, offering the best holistic package for movie fans with cash to spare. And while most retailers have it discounted for £1799 right now, you can secure an extra 10% off at Richer Sounds by using the code 'SONY10' at checkout.
The Technics EAH-AZ40M2 offer spacious sound, an alluring feature set and pleasing design. Worthy competitors amongst the best wireless earbuds, there's also plenty of playback with an excellent 24 hours of battery life with the charging case (18 with ANC enabled). Now, a dazzling £50 off.
Equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and a long cable, the Røde NTH-100 offer a five-star sound that is both eloquent and revealing. They’re also well-made and comfortable, while both the black and white finishes are available at this fantastic deal price.
