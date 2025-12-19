Our deal hunters and testers have found the best last-minute Christmas offers on Denon AV receivers, Technics earbuds and more

Sony, Denon and Røde are also on hand to help you fill up those stockings

Don't panic – there's still time to get those last-minute Christmas presents.

We have spotted some tried-and-tested headphones from Technics and Røde on sale this week, making them ideal stocking fillers for the audio fan in your life.

Or if you're feeling particularly generous, there's an excellent premium AV receiver and a superb OLED TV on offer too – or maybe you'd prefer to keep them as a gift for yourself?

Sony WF-C510
Five stars
Save 23% (£700)
Denon AVC-X6800H: was £2,999 now £2,299 at Richer Sounds
With an easy-going and engaging sound worthy of blockbuster movies, an intuitive set-up and a full feature set including seven HDMI 2.1 connections, the Denon AVC-X6800H is a worthy addition to any home cinema system. Get it now for £700 off with a free AudioQuest Carbon 48 HDMI cable!
Deal also at Peter Tyson

LG OLED evo AI C5 83-inch TV 2025
Save 31% (£101)
JBL Bar 300: was £330 now £229 at Richer Sounds
The JBL Bar 300 has been superseded by the MK2, but at £340 it's nowhere near as affordable. If your budget is £250 tops, then the original Bar 300 is absolutely worth the money. It's a four-star soundbar with a truckload of features.

KEF LSXII Wireless Bookshelf Speakers
Save 50% (£500)
JBL TT350 Classic: was £999 now £499 at Peter Tyson
Yep, you read it right. That's a half-price deal. For the money, JBL TT350 Classic delivers an attractive design with a metal tonearm and wooden base. We also love its even-handed and solid sound. Well worth considering at its lowest-ever price.

Sony Bravia 8 II
What Hi-Fi? Award Winner
Save £880
Sony Bravia 8 II: was £2,499 now £1,619 at Richer Sounds
The Sony Bravia 8 II is the top-end OLED our reviewers recommend to most people when asked, offering the best holistic package for movie fans with cash to spare. And while most retailers have it discounted for £1799 right now, you can secure an extra 10% off at Richer Sounds by using the code 'SONY10' at checkout.

Grado SR80x
Save 39% (£50)
Technics EAH-AZ40M2: was £129 now £79 at Amazon
The Technics EAH-AZ40M2 offer spacious sound, an alluring feature set and pleasing design. Worthy competitors amongst the best wireless earbuds, there's also plenty of playback with an excellent 24 hours of battery life with the charging case (18 with ANC enabled). Now, a dazzling £50 off.

Røde NTH-100
What Hi-Fi? Award Winner
Save 40% (£60)
Røde NTH-100: was £149 now £89 at Amazon
Equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and a long cable, the Røde NTH-100 offer a five-star sound that is both eloquent and revealing. They’re also well-made and comfortable, while both the black and white finishes are available at this fantastic deal price.

