Black Friday may be over – but that doesn't mean there aren't savings to be had.

Over the Black Friday weekend our crack team of reviewers and deals writers found some truly great discounts on several wonderful AV products, and a surprising number of them are still live now.

Even more perplexingly, a few products have even dropped in price further after the deals weekend wrapped up, so it's definitely not too late to make a saving.

So as we now start looking towards Christmas, here are the best deals still live this week, from Black Friday and beyond:

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £1,000 Sony Bravia 8 II: was £2,999 now £1,999 at Peter Tyson Read more Read less ▼ The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional performer and a real all-rounder. It combines stunning brightness, colour vibrancy and sharpness with balance and naturalism, and it performs brilliantly right out of the box. Add excellent sound (by TV standards), an app-packed operating system and very good gaming specs, and you've got an awesome package.

What HiFi? Awards Winner Save £150 Technics SA-C600: was £899 now £749 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Read more Read less ▼ Despite being a few years old, the Technics SA-C600 remains the benchmark for all-in-one audio quality at this price point. The fantastic just-add-speakers system also boasts the added benefits of streaming smarts, an integrated CD player and phono stage (oh, and back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards).

Five stars Save £200 Technics SL-1500C: was £899 now £699 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ The multiple Award-winning Technics SL-1500C is one of the best-sounding, fuss-free direct drive record players we've heard for under a grand. Its rock-solid build is coupled with a solid, stable and commanding sound, while the fact it comes with a built-in phono stage is a boon at this level, making it easy to incorporate into most music systems. Now available for a whole £200 cheaper than normal – this lowest-ever £699 price is available on all three finishes.

