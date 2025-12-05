Our deal experts have found the best post-Black Friday deals on Technics turntables, KEF speakers and more
Sony and Cambridge Audio are also among the brands holding firm with the discounts
Black Friday may be over – but that doesn't mean there aren't savings to be had.
Over the Black Friday weekend our crack team of reviewers and deals writers found some truly great discounts on several wonderful AV products, and a surprising number of them are still live now.
Even more perplexingly, a few products have even dropped in price further after the deals weekend wrapped up, so it's definitely not too late to make a saving.
So as we now start looking towards Christmas, here are the best deals still live this week, from Black Friday and beyond:
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional performer and a real all-rounder. It combines stunning brightness, colour vibrancy and sharpness with balance and naturalism, and it performs brilliantly right out of the box. Add excellent sound (by TV standards), an app-packed operating system and very good gaming specs, and you've got an awesome package.
Read moreRead less▼
The KEF Q Concerto Meta 5.1 Speaker Package is so good, it’s become the reference system in our test rooms. So if you want audio quality so good it’s become an industry benchmark, this is the one to get.
Read moreRead less▼
Despite being a few years old, the Technics SA-C600 remains the benchmark for all-in-one audio quality at this price point. The fantastic just-add-speakers system also boasts the added benefits of streaming smarts, an integrated CD player and phono stage (oh, and back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards).
Read moreRead less▼
The multiple Award-winning Technics SL-1500C is one of the best-sounding, fuss-free direct drive record players we've heard for under a grand. Its rock-solid build is coupled with a solid, stable and commanding sound, while the fact it comes with a built-in phono stage is a boon at this level, making it easy to incorporate into most music systems.
Now available for a whole £200 cheaper than normal – this lowest-ever £699 price is available on all three finishes.
Read moreRead less▼
The KEF LS50 Wireless II combine speakers, amplification and a wealth of streaming smarts into a fantastic all-round package. Throw in an HDMI eARC socket, UPnP connectivity, file support up to 24-bit/384kHz and a £700 discount, and you have quite the system on your hands.
Read moreRead less▼
The Cambridge Audio AXA35 stereo amplifier sounds punchy, precise and very nice indeed. Its midrange is especially expressive, while the combination of a minimalist front panel, smart grey finish and slender height give it a clean and appealing appearance.
Deal also at Amazon
MORE:
See all our 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award winners
These 7 films have been dazzling us in our test room this month – and will give your home cinema system a workout
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.