If you’re getting into hi-fi for the first time, it can be a very daunting – and expensive – prospect.

Luckily, What Hi-Fi? is here to help. We have rounded up some of the very best entry-level and budget hi-fi products around, so you can get a full setup without breaking the bank.

There’s a mix of everything here, whether you prefer a turntable, CD player or music streamer as your source or if you would rather go all in on a microsystem.

And as always, these are all products we have reviewed and rated ourselves. We don’t give free passes just for being at the budget end, so each product below represents tremendous value for money and boasts impressive performance despite a low price.

Take a look at our selection below – and keep scrolling to see why we like some of these products so much.

If you need a bit more of an explainer on some of the products above, we’re happy to oblige.

The Triangle AIO Twin is a talented, versatile and great-sounding all-in-one system, meaning that amplification, connectivity, streaming and more all fit into one speaker-shaped package. They may cost a bit more than the other items on this list, but they will save you from having to buy several different boxes, and they are currently on sale, too.

The Dali Kupid bookshelf speakers are a great choice if you’re starting small, offering dynamic, detailed and punchy sound out of a space-friendly compact form.

While you might not guess from the name, the WiiM Pro Plus is in fact a music streamer – our favourite budget music streamer to be precise. You would have to pay far more to do better than this charming black box, which offers a poised and accomplished sound, a surprisingly well-executed control app and simple setup and operation.

The Sony PS-LX3BT is a relatively new release, but it has quickly become one of our favourite budget Bluetooth turntables. With its robust, well-organised sound, built-in phono stage and Bluetooth connectivity, it’s an affordable and effective entry point into vinyl.

If you're not fussed about Bluetooth, then the Pro-Ject Primary E has nailed the purist entry-level turntable market. Easy to set up and use with an enjoyable presentation, the Primary E will be remembered as a beloved first turntable by many.

The Marantz CD6007 CD player offers class-leading insight, a dramatic presentation and an excellent build and finish. It’s no spring chicken, but this is still the best affordable CD player out there.

The Rega Fono MM was our go-to recommendation for the best phono preamplifier for some time, and the revised Rega Fono MM Mk5 remains our favourite affordable option thanks to a cohesive, lively and musical performance.

The Onkyo GX-30ARC are powered desktop speakers that do a little bit of everything, including Bluetooth, with a moving-magnet phono stage and HDMI ARC. All within a compact, affordable package.

For a stand-out budget amplifier, you'd be remiss to overlook the Rotel A8. It's a fuss-free, well-built product that sets an enviable standard for sound quality at this level.

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